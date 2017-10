Top scientist teases ‘solution’ to climate funding crisis

The Climate Change and Atmospheric Research program (CCAR), which supports seven independent projects in climate science, is due to run out at the end of the year, to the dismay of countless scientists, advocacy groups and environmentalists.

One of the projects it supports, the Polar Environment Atmospheric Research Laboratory (PEARL), is a crucial Arctic lab studying atmospheric change, including research into the ozone layer, with a large complement of instruments.