Trudeau says it’s not up to federal government to challenge Quebec veil-ban law

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau welcomes Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard the First Ministers meeting at the Canadian Museum of Nature in Ottawa on Monday, Nov. 23, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is suggesting he doesn’t like a new Quebec law that forbids people from receiving government services with their faces uncovered.

The prime minister, however, also said today it’s not up to the federal government to challenge the law, which is seen by many as targeting Muslim women.

Quebec sparked heated criticism across the country Wednesday after it passed Bill 62, which prevents people from receiving or giving a service from a public institution with their face covered.

Muslim organizations, civil rights groups and the province of Ontario have come out strongly against the law.