Trump UN envoy: Russia’s election interference is ‘warfare’

President Donald Trump’s chief envoy to the United Nations is describing Russian interference in the 2016 election as an act of war.

U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley lashed out at Russia’s efforts to “sow chaos” in recent elections during a Thursday conference hosted by the George W. Bush Institute.

Haley said, “The Russians, God bless them, they’re saying, ‘Why are Americans anti-Russian? And why have we done the sanctions?’ Well, don’t interfere in our elections and we won’t be anti-Russian.”