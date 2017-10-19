We asked Jagmeet Singh where oilsands workers will be in 2030

The downtown Ottawa conference room where we meet Jagmeet Singh is a few blocks away from Parliament Hill, and it has all the trappings you might expect of the federal NDP’s meeting space.

There is a bust of Jack Layton, a framed picture of Tommy Douglas, and a map of Canada that hangs on an orange wall showing the results of the 2011 federal election and its orange wave across the nation.

There are no signs, in this room, of the more recent 2015 election that saw the NDP lose its footing in Quebec, Greater Toronto, and elsewhere as Justin Trudeau’s Liberals swept to power.

Instead, that 2011 map points to questions asked repeatedly by those watching the NDP leadership race this summer: who can reproduce Jack Layton’s historic results? Who could go further, and become the first NDP prime minister of Canada?