After two years, the real Justin Trudeau emerges

Remember when the federal government was run by a Machiavellian prime minister and his closest acolytes, who together pulled the levers of power from inside his office at the expense of Parliament? Who mercilessly enforced discipline on his cabinet, and used strict image and message control to present the leader as a man working hard for all the right causes?

Remember that? You should, because it was last week.

If nothing else, the first two years of Mr. Trudeau’s Liberal renaissance have demonstrated the degree to which he is similar to Stephen Harper, the Conservative leader he defeated in the 2015 election.