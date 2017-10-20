Bill Morneau’s actions reveal a critical lack of judgment

The deeper Bill Morneau digs himself into the hole he is now in, the more one understands how he got there. Either the minister is genuinely unaware of the basic requirements of public office, or he imagines his audience to be. Either way, it does not fill one with confidence.

To hear the minister tell it, he entered public life, after a career in private business, as a kind of wide-eyed innocent. Uncertain whether he could continue to hold tens of millions of dollars worth of stock in a firm for which, as Minister of Finance, he would have direct regulatory responsibility — the family pension management business, Morneau Shepell — and unguided by the plain sense of the relevant statute (the federal Conflict of Interest Act provides but two options in such situations: sell the stocks, or place them in a blind trust) he instead relied, he says, upon the advice of the federal ethics commissioner, Mary Dawson.