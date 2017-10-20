How Bill Morneau went from political star to Liberal liability because of loopholes

It’s hard to imagine how it came to this so quickly. It was after all a humiliating scene — Bill Morneau, business leader, Bay Street man and star political recruit, blinking mutely in a pasta joint in Stouffville, Ont., his actions under attack, his morals under question, his mouth cemented shut.

Morneau, the Finance Minister, was in the town Monday with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. They were there to announce a tax cut, normally an easy sell, and hopefully turn the page. After weeks of sustained fire over plans to close small business tax loopholes, the party was giving in and walking back. But the crisis — which was at first about policy, but became more about Morneau’s own money and ethics — wouldn’t die. And the minister himself looked increasingly under siege.