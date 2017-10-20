Kelly erroneously claimed congresswoman took credit for building funding, video shows

White House chief of staff Gen. John Kelly on Thursday erroneously claimed that Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Florida, claimed credit for securing “$20 million” in federal funding to build a new FBI field office in Miami in 2015, according to a video of the dedication ceremony posted Friday by the Sun Sentinel.

Accusing her of being an “empty barrel,” Kelly said Wilson focused more on her own actions than the heroism of the two FBI agents for whom the new building had been named.

While Wilson took credit in her speech at the dedication ceremony for shepher