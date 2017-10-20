National Newswatch

Morneau’s firm doing work for the feds

By — Oct 20 2017

New details uncovered by the Toronto Sun show that Morneau Shepell — the firm founded by the father of Finance Minister Bill Morneau — has a contract with the Bank of Canada worth over $8 million.

A spokesman for the Bank of Canada confirmed this relationship in an email exchange with the Sun. “The Bank of Canada has had a pension and benefits service contract with Morneau Shepell since November 1, 2012,” said Louise Egan. “The contract covers administration services for the Bank’s Pension Plan and benefits program.”

