Richard Spencer speech at Florida campus sparks mass protest

Protesters chanting “Go home Nazis” have disrupted a white supremacist’s speech at the University of Florida.

Richard Spencer’s address in Gainesville prompted Florida’s governor to declare a state of emergency.

Outside the event, police officers stood guard as hundreds of demonstrators shouted: “Go home, Spencer!”

His speech comes two months after a far-right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, left a woman dead.