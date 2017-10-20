Shipment of lobster seized at Halifax airport: Fisheries spokesman

HALIFAX — The federal Fisheries Department has seized three tonnes of lobster as part of an investigation into illegal sales made outside the commercial season.

The department has confirmed the lobster was seized Monday at Halifax Stanfield International Airport.

A federal spokesman told Global News the department's investigation involves allegations of the sale of lobster harvested without a commercial licence.

The seizure follows protests organized by fishermen in southwesteren Nova Scotia who say Indigenous fishermen are using a food, social and ceremonial fishery as cover to illegally sell lobster before the season begins.

Last week, federal authorities confirmed they had seized more than 300 illegal traps, most of them in St. Marys Bay, but it remains unclear who owns the gear.

Tensions among lobster fishermen have been rising ever since the protests started in September. Earlier this month, a drydocked boat owned by a non-Aboriginal fisherman was torched, followed a few days later by a boat owned by a Mi'kmaq man.

