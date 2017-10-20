Toronto stock market advances, while loonie falls two-thirds of a cent

TORONTO — Major North American indices made gains today, with those in New York setting record highs, as investors felt confident about the economy and politics.

The S&P/TSX composite index gained 39.22 points to 15,857.22.

In New York, all three indices reached new highs. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 165.59 points to 23,328.63. The S&P 500 index advanced 13.11 points to 2,575.21 and the Nasdaq composite index added 23.98 points to 6,629.05.

The Canadian dollar was trading at an average price of 79.36 cents US, down 0.78 of a U.S. cent.

The December crude contract gained 33 cents to US$51.84 per barrel and the November natural gas contract rose roughly four cents to about US$2.92 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract shed US$9.50 to US$1,280.50 an ounce and the December copper contract was relatively unchanged at about US$3.17 a pound.

The Canadian Press