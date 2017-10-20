‘Weird’-looking Senate carpet cost $7,000 to replace (twice)

Staff for a recently appointed independent senator requested a new carpet and then had it torn out and replaced for a cost of nearly $7,000 because it was the wrong colour and looked “weird.”

Ontario Senator Lucie Moncion, who was named to the Senate by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in November of 2016, said the new carpet installed in a staff member’s office this summer was not done “properly” and needed to be replaced.

The problem, it turns out, was that the new carpet was beige instead of red – even though both are standard Senate colours.