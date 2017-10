A Finance Minister under siege: what’s next for Bill Morneau?

The opposition is showing no sign of letting up on federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau, despite his latest efforts to end the ethics controversy swirling around his personal finances.

In an interview with The House, Morneau again insisted he divulged all of his assets to Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner Mary Dawson and diligently followed her recommendations.

“What we saw this week — over the last few days — is some people saying, ‘Maybe that’s not enough,'” Morneau conceded.