Andrew Scheer’s Ties to Rebel Media Are Now Impossible to Deny

There are few pairs of words that have become as toxic as quickly as “the Rebel” has in Canada in recent months. Maybe “Weinstein Company” or “tiki torch.”

But Ezra Levant’s online opinion site has attracted particular acrimony thanks to a litany of colossally unwise moves, even by Levant’s own admission: one of his most front-facing stars, Faith Goldy, travelled to Charlottesville, Virginia, to report favourably on the alt-right demonstrators and to appear on an avowedly neo-Nazi podcast; several of its big-name acts flew to Israel to make anti-Semitic jokes and call for a crusade redux; and Levant himself tried to offer hush money to some disgruntled workers to shut up and go away.