Bannon: Bush Presidency Most ‘Destructive’ in U.S. History

Steve Bannon ripped into former President George W. Bush Friday night, calling Bush’s presidency “destructive” and saying he had “embarrassed himself” with an anti-bigotry speech earlier this week that was widely perceived as a broadside against President Donald Trump.

“There has not been a more destructive presidency than George Bush’s,” Bannon said remarks to the California Republican Party in which he blamed Bush and Bill Clinton for the rise of China as a world power.

Bannon’s speech came the day after Bush had condemned the direction of the national discourse on Thursday at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y.

“Bullying and prejudice in our public life sets a national t