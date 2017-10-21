Raptors’ DeRozan good to go against Sixers after suffering flu-like symptoms

TORONTO — DeMar DeRozan was listed in the Toronto Raptors' starting lineup against Philadelphia on Saturday, despite suffering from flu-like symptoms earlier in the day.

"He's fine, he's going to be OK, little stomach virus this morning," coach Dwane Casey said prior to tipoff.

The Raptors had listed DeRozan as questionable in their morning game notes.

DeRozan struggled in Thursday's 117-100 win over the Chicago Bulls, finishing with 11 points on 2-of-9 shooting.

The Sixers will be without centre Joel Embiid, who hasn't been cleared to play in back-to-back games.

Embiid had 11 points and 14 rebounds in Philadelphia's 102-92 loss to Boston on Friday night.

The Canadian Press