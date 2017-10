Notley slams Quebec’s ban on covered faces

Premier Rachel Notley had harsh words Friday for Quebec legislation that takes aim at Muslim women who cover their faces for religious reasons.

Bill62, which was adopted in the Quebec legislature Wednesday, bans people with their faces covered from providing or receiving public services in the province and is widely seen as an attack on Muslim women who wear the niqab.

It also prohibits people from taking public transit if their face is covered.