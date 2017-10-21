Protesters flood Barcelona streets after Spain’s PM says he wants to dissolve Catalonia’s government

Catalonia’s separatist leader wants the regional parliament to debate and vote on how to respond to what he called the Spanish government’s “attempt to wipe out” Catalonia’s autonomy.

In a televised address late Saturday, Catalan President Carles Puigdemont called plans by Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to replace him and his Cabinet an “attempt to humiliate” Catalonia and an “attack on democracy.”

Puigdemont’s comments were a veiled threat to push ahead with an independence declaration for the prosperous region in northeastern Spain. They came after he joined a large protest in Barcelona on Saturday where many were aghast at the plans announced earlier in the day by Rajoy.