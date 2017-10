Scheer’s ready smile and centre-right politics could be the perfect mix

If former prime minister Stephen Harper came back with a double shot of charisma, you’d have Andrew Scheer.

At a breakfast hosted by the Cambridge Chamber of Commerce on Friday, the new leader of Canada’s Conservative party began by shaking hands with each one of the 120 people in the room.

“I was impressed with that,” said Jonathan Knowles, co-owner of Tradeforce Tech, an energy retrofitting management company, who attended the breakfast.

“He’s charismatic. He made himself very relatable.”