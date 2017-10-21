Steve Bannon delivers blistering attack on former President George W. Bush

Steve Bannon delivered a withering attack on George W. Bush Friday night, bluntly questioning the former President’s intelligence and his grasp of the concepts that he outlined in a speech that he gave New York this week.

“There has not been a more destructive presidency than George Bush’s,” Bannon said during his dinnertime address at the convention banquet of the California Republican Party. He said Bush had “embarrassed himself” with a “high falutin” speech.

“It was clear he didn’t understand anything he was talking about,” Bannon said.