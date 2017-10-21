National Newswatch

Trump calls congresswoman ‘wacky’ in dispute over remarks to soldier’s widow

By — Oct 21 2017

Mourners were expected to pack a church Saturday to honour a U.S. soldier whose combat death in Africa led to a political fight between U.S. President Donald Trump and a Florida congresswoman.

Family, friends and neighbours of Sgt. La David T. Johnson will attend his funeral service at a suburban Fort Lauderdale church and others are expected to line the streets outside to salute him. Johnson, 25, was one of four U.S. Special Forces troops killed Oct. 4 in an ambush in Niger in an attack by militants linked to the Islamic State group. Four soldiers from Niger also died.

Click here to view the original article
Click here for more political news headlines