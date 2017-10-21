Trump calls congresswoman ‘wacky’ in dispute over remarks to soldier’s widow

Mourners were expected to pack a church Saturday to honour a U.S. soldier whose combat death in Africa led to a political fight between U.S. President Donald Trump and a Florida congresswoman.

Family, friends and neighbours of Sgt. La David T. Johnson will attend his funeral service at a suburban Fort Lauderdale church and others are expected to line the streets outside to salute him. Johnson, 25, was one of four U.S. Special Forces troops killed Oct. 4 in an ambush in Niger in an attack by militants linked to the Islamic State group. Four soldiers from Niger also died.