Trump, ‘King of Debt,’ makes GOP fret

As a New York businessman, Donald Trump proudly referred to himself as the “King of Debt” — he thrived on taking financial risks and routinely leveraged debt to grow his family empire.

“I’m the king of debt. I love debt,” Trump told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer in May 2016 at the height of the campaign — blunt and telling comments that revealed just how comfortable the real estate mogul was in using debt as a financial tool.