U Sports Roundup: Western caps undefeated season with 63-10 win over Ottawa

LONDON, Ont. — The Western Mustangs stayed undefeated in Canadian university football action with a 63-10 win over the Ottawa Gee-Gees on Saturday.

Western capped the regular season with an 8-0 record while the Gee-Gees were 5-3.

Harry McMaster caught three touchdown passes and Cedric Joseph ran for 137 yards and two TD's to help lead Western's explosive offence.

The Mustangs scored an OUA-high 386 points while limiting their opponents to just 105 all season.

Western quarterback Chris Mercahnt was 10 for 15 for 168 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

Ottawa's Alex Lavric was 11 for 22 for 94 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions.

---

ROUGE ET OR 22 CARABINS 0

QUEBEC CITY — Gabriel Ouellet had four of Laval's (6-1) six interceptions and quarterback Hugo Richard threw for one touchdown and ran in another as the Rouge et Or handed Montreal (5-1) its first loss of the season.

---

LANCERS 43 LIONS 27

WINDSOR, Ont. — Sam Girard threw for 285 yards with four touchdown passes as the Lancers (1-7) beat York (1-7) to earn their first win of the season.

---

GOLDEN HAWKS 40 MARAUDERS 15

WATERLOO, Ont. — Tristan Arndt threw three TD strikes and ran in a score himself as Laurier (6-2) snapped McMaster's (6-2) five-game winning streak.

---

GAELS 59 VARSITY BLUES 38

TORONTO — Nate Hobbs was 32 of 40 passing for 436 yards and five touchdowns to lead Queen's (4-4) over the Varisty Blues (1-7).

---

AXEMEN 33 HUSKIES 23

WOLFVILLE, N.S. — Cody Cluett was 15 of 23 for 209 yards, two touchdowns and an interception while also running in a TD as Acadia (6-2) used a big first half to get past Saint Mary's (5-2).

---

GRYPHONS 28 RAVENS 23

OTTAWA — Gabriel Ferraro hit two of his seven field goals in the final three minutes — from 29 and 49 yards — as Guelph (5-3) rallied past Carleton (3-5).

---

MOUNTIES 42 GAITERS 19

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Jacob Loucks threw two touchdowns, including a 42-yard TD pass to Josh Hicks, and Ryan Lambert kicked four field goals to help Mount Allison (3-4) over Bishop's (1-6).

---

VERT ET OR 35 REDMEN 27

MONTREAL — Jermer Braswell and Jean-Raphael Moisan caught touchdowns as Sherbrooke (2-6) earned a playoff spot with a win over McGill (1-6).

---

GOLDEN BEARS 49 HUSKIES 23

EDMONTON — Ed Ilnicki ran for 279 yards and three touchdowns and Brad Baker tossed two TDs to lift Alberta (2-5) over Saskatchewan (2-5).

---

DINOS 42 RAMS 30

REGINA — Adam Sinagra completed 25 of 42 passes for 313 yards and two TDs while Jeshrun Antwi ran for 82 yards and two touchdown as Calgary (7-0) outgunned the Rams (4-3).

---

THUNDERBIRDS 17 BISONS 16

WINNIPEG — Michael O'Connor connected with Trivel Pinto for a touchdown and was 23 of 36 for 291 yards as UBC (5-2) edged Manitoba (1-6).

---

The Canadian Press