Uncertainty as Manitoba Liberals head into leadership convention

Whoever wins the Manitoba Liberal leadership has a rare chance to steal votes away from both the NDP and Progressive Conservatives, but they will need to overcome some big internal challenges, says one expert on the province’s politics.

Party members will choose their new leader Saturday from three candidates: Cindy Lamoureux, a young first-time MLA; Jon Gerrard, the experienced former party leader; and Dougald Lamont, a communications professional and university teacher without a seat in the legislature.