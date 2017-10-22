Dougald Lamont leads Manitoba Liberals after tight race

After a close race, Dougald Lamont said he had to hear the news twice before fully comprehending he defeated Cindy Lamoureux to win the Manitoba Liberal leadership race Saturday.

Lamont squeaked out a victory with just eight votes.

“They told me the numbers and I did actually have to ask to have it repeated … I was elated. It was amazing.”

While it was tight, Lamont — who won with 296 votes against Lamoureux’s 288 — said he is not concerned about divisions in the party.

“I had a great conversation with Cindy,” he said to reporters late Saturday night. “I have stuff to learn from her and I think I can help her as well. We are absolutely committed to working together.”