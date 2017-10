Jagmeet Singh on Bill 62, what’s next for him and cage fighting with Trudeau

Hot on the heels of his resignation from the Ontario legislature, the newly-minted federal New Democratic Party leader isn’t dropping any hints about whether he will run for a seat in the 2019 federal election.

Jagmeet Singh officially quit as MPP for the Bramalea-Gore-Malton riding Friday just weeks after taking the helm of the NDP. He doesn’t yet hold a House of Commons seat and has said he may not seek one until the next federal election.