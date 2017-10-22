Goodale asks U.S. to help stop illegal border crossings into Canada

Canada’s Public Safety Minister has told his American counter part to keep a “wary eye” on the travel visas it issues to the United States.

In an interview Sunday with CBC News, Goodale said Canadian officials have identified trends where documents issued from certain U.S. embassies and consulates are being misused.

“We have asked them to go back upstream and examine the pattern of these travel documents being issued and how come the people to whom they were issued appear to have had no intention of staying in the United States, but were simply using the documents as vehicles to get into the United States and then make a bee-line for the Canadian border,” Goodale explained.