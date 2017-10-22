Morneau’s credibility meltdown spectacular

Finance Minister Bill Morneau has seen the enemy and it is he — or “him” if you like the language of the street. It turns out Morneau was the guy using a tax loophole; he was the multi-millionaire with a secret villa in France; he was the cabinet minister who waited till his neck was in a noose before placing his assets in a blind trust.

In short, the finance minister is exactly the sort of person Morneau and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau started targeting last July, when the Finance Department’s now infamous tax “reforms” were first announced.