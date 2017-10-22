Neighbourhoods north of Edmonton allowed to go home after CN train derails

ST. ALBERT, Alta. — Residents from dozens of homes who had to leave their homes on Sunday after a train carrying crude derailed north of Edmonton were quickly allowed to return.

CN Rail says 12 rail cars carrying crude oil derailed Sunday afternoon in Sturgeon County.

A news release from the company says two of the cars released some oil, but it says those leaks have been stopped.

Two neighbourhoods in Sturgeon County were evacuated as a precaution, affecting about 46 homes, but the county announced several hours later that the evacuation was over.

A news release from the county says only a small amount of crude leaked — between 30 and 50 litres.

CN spokesman Patrick Waldron says there's no reports of the oil leaking into a waterway.

"We have personnel on the scene working with emergency responders, and more resources are being mobilized to continue that response and complete a full assessment of the incident," Waldron said by phone earlier on Sunday.

There were no reports of injuries.

CN says environmental teams are on the scene to begin a clean-up.

The railway says the cause of the derailment is under investigation.

The Canadian Press