Poll shows great potential for Manitoba Grits

A new poll offers the Manitoba Liberals a glimmer of hope that they’ll find more support in the next election.

A Probe Research poll published Saturday found the party’s support recently rose to 24% among decided or leaning voters, up from 20% in June. The survey also found Progressive Conservative support declined to 36% from 42%, while NDP support held steady at 30%. The poll of 1,000 Manitoba adults was taken between Sept. 21 and Oct. 10, 2017, and is considered 95% certain to be accurate within ± 3.1 percentage points.