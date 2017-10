Trudeau appoints Bob Rae as special envoy to Myanmar

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is appointing Bob Rae a special envoy to Myanmar, two months into a growing crisis that has left 600,000 Rohingya Muslim people displaced.

The move comes in response to growing public pressure to act in the face of what Canada and the United Nations have labeled ethnic cleansing of a long persecuted minority in Myanmar. As of Sunday, it’s estimated 603,000 Rohingya, mostly from the troubled Rakhine state, have fled to shelter in neighbouring Bangladesh.