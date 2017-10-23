Bannon accuses McCain, Bush of ‘pablum’ for critiquing Trump

WASHINGTON — Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is accusing Sen. John McCain and former President George W. Bush of "more pablum" after they implicitly criticized President Donald Trump.

Republicans McCain and Bush both took subtle swipes at Trump in recent weeks, with McCain referring to his lack of military service and Bush rallying against an intolerant national political tone.

Bannon says they're guilty of "pablum" while Trump is working to actually implement policies to improve the country.

Oxford Dictionaries defines pablum as "bland or insipid intellectual fare."

Bannon spoke at an event on Islam and countering violent extremism at the Hudson Institute. He was ousted from the White House in August but remains a strong backer of Trump's agenda.

McCain is undergoing treatment for an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Josh Lederman, The Associated Press