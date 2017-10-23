Bill Morneau Says Opposition MPs Are ‘Obsessed’ With His Personal Finances

The opposition continued to hammer Finance Minister Bill Morneau Monday over his apparent conflicts of interest — his failure to divest himself of millions of dollars of stock in his family’s company, his failure to avoid tabling legislation that furthered his company’s interests, and his failure to uphold the ethical standard the Liberal government had set.

“As a $20 million shareholder in [Morneau Shepell], the finance minister stood to profit from his own [pension] bill,” Conservative finance critic Pierre Poilievre charged in question period. “Did he have have permission from the ethics commissioner to introduce a law that would profit his own company?”