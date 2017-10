Canadian contribution to peacekeeping reaches new low under Liberals

The Trudeau Liberals may have promised to ramp up Canada’s involvement in peacekeeping, but new UN figures show that Canada had fewer peacekeepers deployed on missions in September than at any point in recent memory — including under the Harper Conservatives.

Canada had 112 soldiers and police officers working on UN missions in August 2016, when the Liberals announced their plan to make up to 600 soldiers and 150 police available for peacekeeping.