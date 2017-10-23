Elizabeth May asks for maturity as MPs mock Marc Garneau’s words

An unfortunate choice of words on the part of Transport Minister Marc Garneau at the end of question period on Monday had Green Party Leader Elizabeth May calling on her fellow MPs to show some maturity.

May rose in the House of Commons to ask Garneau about a piece in his mandate letter on the Navigable Waters Protection Act. She called on him to honour his government’s commitment and restore protections removed by the previous Conservative government, expressing concern that the Liberals were falling short.