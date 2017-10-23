Environment Canada scales back climate measurements at Alert due to staff shortage

Canada’s northernmost federal weather and research station is scaling back some environmental measurements and possibly suspending some others for six months due to a staff shortage blamed on “unusually high” turnover, CBC News has learned.

Scientists say that will leave a permanent gap in records needed to understand global climate change.

Environment and Climate Change Canada’s weather station at Alert, Nunavut, is at the northeastern tip of Ellesmere island, just 817 kilometres from the north pole — globally, there are few other sources of information about conditions that far north.