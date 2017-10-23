Former Ontario premier Bob Rae to be named special envoy to Myanmar

OTTAWA — Former Ontario premier Bob Rae will be named a special envoy to Myanmar at an announcement today, The Canadian Press has learned.

He will be advising Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the Southeast Asian country.

Nearly 600,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled Myanmar's Rakhine state since late August to escape persecution that the United Nations has called ethnic cleansing.

Rae's appointment will be announced later this morning by the ministers of international development and foreign affairs.

The Canadian Press