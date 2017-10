Here’s How The Conflict Of Interest Act Could Be Amended To Avoid Bill Morneau-Like Loopholes (Analysis)

Finance Minister Bill Morneau delivers a speech, Tuesday, January 12, 2016 in Montreal. Paul Chiasson/CP

A Conservative MP joked last week that Finance Minister Bill Morneau would be a “shoo-in” for an award honouring the “most creative use of loopholes.”

These loopholes — the ones that allowed Morneau to keep substantial shares in Morneau Shepell, his family’s pension and benefits firm, by using numbered companies instead of divesting himself of his assets, and which failed to prevent him from tabling legislation that furthered his own family’s interests — were first flagged four years ago.