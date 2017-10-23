Is Canada headed into a new period of national disunity?

Few political situations are as tricky to manage as those involving what we used to call “national unity,” a vague concept more properly defined as “what Quebec wants now.”

Managing is most difficult when Quebec has been frustrating the interests of other provinces for internal reasons that are baffling to non-Québécois. It happens to be pipelines this month, but it could be many things.

Newfoundlanders have been frustrated for more than 50 years over Hydro Quebec’s confiscatory take from the profits of the Churchill Falls power station. Quebec collects billions from it every year, all miraculously excluded from the national equalization formula.