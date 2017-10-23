Jagmeet Singh vows to help Horwath topple Wynne

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath can count on some major campaign help from her party’s brightest star.

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he will do all he can to ensure Horwath replaces Liberal Kathleen Wynne as Ontario premier after the June 7, 2018 election.

“I’ve committed to supporting the provincial party. I have a personal reason: these are my colleagues, my friends. I also have a vested interest in the benefit of the province and of the country,” Singh said Monday at Queen’s Park where he bade farewell to his former NDP caucus colleagues.