‘Letterkenny’ gets new episodes, tour, international push

TORONTO — The hit hoser comedy "Letterkenny" is getting a commitment for more episodes, a tour and a push to expand internationally.

CraveTV and "Letterkenny" producers New Metric Media have announced a multi-year partnership that includes the production of more than 40 new episodes.

Meanwhile, the "Letterkenny Live!" tour will hit 26 cities, starting Feb. 28, 2018, in Halifax, with plans to extend into the U.S.

The 90-minute touring show will feature original sketches performed by stars Jared Keeso, Nathan Dales, K. Trevor Wilson and Mark Forward.

CraveTV and New Metric Media say they also plan to build the show into "a worldwide entertainment brand."

The series and format has been rolled out to international buyers at the trade show MIPCOM in Cannes, France.

Shot in and around Sudbury, Ont., "Letterkenny" stars Keeso and Dales as best buds in a small town.

Another six episodes of the Canadian Screen Award-winning show, created by Keeso, will launch later this year.

All three seasons of the show are available to stream on CraveTV.

The Canadian Press