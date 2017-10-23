Liberals projected to take Tory seat in Quebec, Conservatives projected to win Alberta byelection

CBC News is projecting that Liberal candidate Richard Hébert will win tonight’s federal byelection in Quebec, while Conservative candidate Dane Lloyd is projected to win in the riding of Sturgeon River-Parkland, west of Edmonton.

Richard Hébert, the outgoing mayor of Dolbeau-Mistassini, was born and raised in the riding of Lac-Saint-Jean, serving as a mayor since November 2013.

Hébert’s riding is heavily dependent on the logging industry and, as such, he will be expected to bring his advocacy for the industry, and concern over recent tariffs slapped on Canadian softwood, to Ottawa.