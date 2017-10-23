Montreal man fined for singing ’90s dance tune in car says he’ll contest ticket

A Montreal man’s decision to let loose and belt out a 1990s dance hit while inside his car has landed him a $149 ticket for being too loud in public.

But Taoufik Moalla said Monday he’ll fight the ticket and denies his singing was as deafening as authorities claim.

“Do you think that inside my car is a public place?” Moalla asked, adding: “And it was not very loud.”

Moalla, 38, said he was happily singing along with the windows mostly rolled up to C+C Music Factory’s “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now),” a dance staple and chartbuster from 1990, when he was stopped.

“I don’t think it was too loud, I was happy, I was in a good mood and I was just repeating the refrain (Everybody Dance Now),” the father of two said in an interview.