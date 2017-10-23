Montreal man fined for singing 90s dance tune in car says he’ll contest ticket

MONTREAL — A Quebec man's enthusiastic singing in the confines of his own car has earned him a $149 ticket for yelling.

Taoufik Moalla tells CTV Montreal he was shocked and surprised after Montreal police officers stopped him on Sept. 27 not far from his home in the St-Laurent borough.

Moalla says officers asked him if he was screaming and he says he told police he was only singing along to C+C Music Factory's "Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)," a dance staple and chartbuster from 1990.

The officer walked away and returned with a hefty fine for screaming in a public place.

Moalla says he'll contest the fine in court.

(CTV Montreal)

The Canadian Press