NDP, Conservatives seek to rewrite law that let Morneau keep shares in family firm

The Trudeau government is facing pressure to close a conflict-of-interest loophole that allowed Finance Minister Bill Morneau to retain close control over a significant stake in his family company even as he ran a department with significant power to affect the fortunes of Morneau Shepell.

The opposition NDP and Conservative parties are uniting to press a motion that would censure Mr. Morneau and urge Ottawa to rewrite conflict-of-interest law to eliminate this exception.