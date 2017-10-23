N.B. premier short-circuits election speculation, lists priorities for session

FREDERICTON — New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant has short-circuited speculation about an early election, saying the upcoming legislature session will see his government reduce the small business income tax and establish a model for carbon pricing.

In a statement Monday, Gallant says those are some of the items on the government's agenda for the session that begins Tuesday with a speech from the throne.

He says other items include setting appropriate spending and donation limits for municipal elections, and formalizing a salary freeze for members of the legislature.

Gallant says the Liberal government will also implement initiatives aimed at preventing intimate partner violence and reform the property tax system.

Gallant meets with the province's lieutenant-governor Monday to discuss the throne speech.

A notice of the meeting and a subsequent email from the premier's office on Friday saying the Liberal government had "accomplished" its current mandate had fuelled speculation of an early election call.

Opposition parties held emergency meetings and conference calls to make sure they were ready for an early election in case it comes.

Tory Leader Blaine Higgs says he delivered a letter to Lt.-Gov. Jocelyne Roy-Vienneau in advance of her meeting with Gallant.

He says if Gallant were to call an election, it would be in violation of the Legislative Assembly Act.

New Brunswick has legislation prescribing fixed dates for provincial elections, every four years. The next provincial election is scheduled for Sept. 24, 2018.

Although the lieutenant-governor has the discretion to dissolve the House, Higgs says the premier is not to advise her to do so before the fixed date next fall.

"We are doing our duty as Her Majesty's Loyal Opposition to raise concerns every time we see the Gallant government ignore and disrespect the laws of our democracy," he says in a statement. "We shared our concerns and research with Her Honour in advance of the meeting."

Higgs added that the Premier's office has intentionally stoked speculation that an election call was imminent.

The Canadian Press