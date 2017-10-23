New Brunswick premier to discuss upcoming throne speech with lieutenant-governor

New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant meets with the province’s lieutenant-government today to discuss tomorrow’s scheduled throne speech, opening a new session of the legislature.
A notice of the meeting and a subsequent email from the premier’s office on Friday saying the Liberal government had “accomplished” its current mandate, fuelled speculation of an early election call.
Don Desserud, a political scientist at UPEI, says stating that you’ve accomplished your mandate is dangerous because it provides an opening for attack by your opponents.