New Jersey’s gubernatorial front-runner gets Clinton help

TRENTON, N.J. — The Democratic front-runner in New Jersey's governor's race is getting a double dose of help from the Clintons.

Hillary Clinton joined Phil Murphy at a campaign fundraiser Sunday night, and former President Bill Clinton is scheduled to join him at a rally on Tuesday in Paramus.

Bill Clinton will appear at the get-out-the-vote rally at a local electrician's union headquarters.

Murphy is the former U.S. ambassador to Germany in the Obama administration. Former President Barack Obama campaigned for Murphy in New Jersey last week. Former vice-presidents Joe Biden and Al Gore have also campaigned.

Murphy is running against Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno in the Nov. 7 election to replace term-limited Republican Gov. Chris Christie.

