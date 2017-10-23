New U.S. ambassador has no high-level diplomatic experience but promises ‘old-school manners’

By her own admission, Kelly Craft doesn’t yet know much about Canada.

The new U.S. ambassador arrived in Ottawa last Saturday and her acquaintance with the capital has been limited to a jog along the canal and a short trip to Rideau Hall Monday to present her credentials to Governor General Julie Payette.

The walls of Lornado, the grand official residence overlooking the Ottawa River, are as bare as they were when her predecessor Bruce Heyman moved out after Donald Trump’s inauguration last January.

But the Kentucky native said she has an innate understanding about the importance of the Canada-U.S. relationship.